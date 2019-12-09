The Mercury Obituaries
|
Carol Cremi Obituary
Carol Elaine (Templin) Fisher Cremi, 66 of Boyertown, PA died on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at home.
Born January 11, 1953 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Templin and the late Mary (Lebo) Templin. She was the wife of Joseph T. Cremi.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.
Carol had been employed at Alderigi, Tobias & Seidel; Ross & Company; and Morgan Stanley.
Surviving along with her husband are sons, Nathan A. Fisher husband of Dana Brienza-Fisher of York, PA and Justin J. Fisher of Schwenksville, PA, brother, Michael husband of Rita Templin of Birdsboro, PA, sister, Linda wife of Robert Ibach of Birdsboro, PA, step-daughter, Heather wife of Brian Schoenly of Pottstown, PA, step-son Scott Cremi husband of Jess Keene of Philadelphia, PA; 3 grandchildren, Zachary Fisher, Addison Schoenly and Cole Schoenly.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 57 St. John's Road, (Robeson Twp.) Birdsboro, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's UCC Memorial Fund, 57 St. John's Road Birdsboro, PA 19508 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network National Office, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019
