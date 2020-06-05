Carol Lee Nihart
1949 - 2020
Carol Lee Nihart, age 71, wife of Thomas Nihart, of South Coventry Township, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home. Born on January 16, 1949 in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late James and Doris (Hunter) Faust. Mrs. Nihart had worked as a nurse’s aide in Phoenixville before devoting her life as a homemaker and mother. She cherished her time spent with her loved ones, and had a fondness for her animals. She was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, and enjoyed taking trips. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Nihart is survived by two children, Tabitha, wife of Arnie Ledford of South Coventry and Elroy, husband of Katie Nihart of Birdsboro; seven siblings, James (Sherry) Faust of WV, George (Denise) Faust of TN, Tom (Sharon) Faust of PA, Monte (Dawn) Faust of PA, Dennis Faust of PA, Sylvia (Walter) Cushman of PA, and Freda (Bernard) Ford-Bey of PA; seven grandchildren, Bella, Gabby, Gio, Gabe, Angel, Dino, Peanut; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nihart was preceded in death by one son, Leroy Nihart. At the request of Mrs. Nihart, services will be held privately. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
