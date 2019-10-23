The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
414 E King St
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 393-9661
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Martin Obituary
Carol G. (Grain) Martin, 78, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Luther Acres surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Phoenixville, PA to the late Alice (Boyle) Winter and Edward Grain. Carol was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Following graduation from Millersville University, she went on to teach in Lancaster City schools and later ran a daycare in her home for over 30 years. Carol dedicated her life to children and her family. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially family games nights. She was also an avid member of the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs for 40 years. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and was a talented seamstress. Her sassy personality and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol is survived by her children: George Young; Suzanne Boyd, wife of David Ruhl of Lancaster and Brian Martin, husband of Traci, of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Drew Young, Carley Young, Ashlee Boyd, Ryan Boyd II, and Alex Ruhl; 1 great-grandchild; 2 nephews and 1 niece. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother Edward Grain, Jr. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1PM-2PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 4, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 North West End Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now