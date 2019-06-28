|
Carol A. (Bailey) Moyer, 58, of Boyertown, wife of Tim C. Moyer, passed away suddenly on June 27th at Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of Edith (Mayberry) Shaninger and the late Charles “Jack” Bailey. Carol attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lobachsville and was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church. She worked as a paraprofessional at Boyertown Middle School West for over 10 years. She served in many capacities and made a lasting impact on many students. Prior to that she was an employee at the Pottstown Hospital for 10 years. Carol was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her children and grandchildren through their many activities, whether it be swim meets, boy scouts, or field hockey practice – she was there, cheering the loudest. You could always find her outside. She loved spending time with her friends and family by the pool, visiting the family cabin, camping with her grandkids and teaching them about nature. She was a shoulder to lean on and a positive light to everyone she knew. Surviving with her husband are children Brooke Schwoyer, wife of Greg, Taylor Moyer, Kendal Moyer and Jordan Moyer; sister Barbara Gehman, wife of Thomas “Tag” Gehman; grandchildren Emily and Isabella Schwoyer; and stepsister Lynette Klinger, wife of Mark. Along with her father, she is predeceased by her brother Ronald Bailey and stepfather Pernin “Red” Shaninger. A memorial service will be Wednesday, July 3rd, 11:30 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 342 Lobachsville Road, Oley, Pennsylvania 19547, with visitation from 9:30AM to 11:15AM. Luncheon to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at P.O box 199, Oley Pa 19547. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusufuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 29, 2019