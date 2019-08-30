|
Carol A. (Bertatie) Rinewalt, 70, of Boyertown, PA, widow of Dennis E. Rinewalt, passed away on Thursday at her residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry Bertatie and the late Doris (Kappenstein) Bertatie. She was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School. Carol worked in the accounts receivable at Brookside Country Club until her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandaughter, grand nieces and nephews. When she retired she enjoyed relaxing on the deck, crocheting, and doing puzzles. She was a life time member of the Boyertown Music League. She is survived by two daughters, Jill and Nicole Rinewalt, Boyertown; a granddaughter, Kendall; a brother, Dennis husband of Pat Bertatie, New Berlinville; two sisters, Linda wife of Earl Long, Reading, Shellie wife of William “Mooch” Houck, Boyertown; a sister in law, Linda wife of Robert Clausen, Gilbertsville, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son and one daughter. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Route 724 & S. Hanover St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to PA Heat Allstars in care of her granddaughter Kendall Rinewalt, 10 Little Rd., Zieglerville, PA 19492. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 1, 2019