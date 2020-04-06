The Mercury Obituaries
|
Carol (Andersen) Stubbe, 84, of Pottstown, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, PA, where she had been a resident for the past 3 years. Born in 1935 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Josina Andersen, she graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957. In 1960 she married Stanley Stubbe. The family moved to Pottstown in 1970. She was a member of the Shenkel United Church of Christ, a Pottstown Cluster volunteer, and secretary/treasurer for Owen J. Roberts Friends of the Arts. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, David and Bradford, a daughter, Carolyn Sassa, and 5 grandchildren: Nicholas Stubbe, and Isaac, Luke, Elisabeth and Johanna Sassa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shenkel United Church of Christ, 1580 Shenkel Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Labs Funeral Home Inc 141 Pequea Ave, Honey Brook, PA 19344 (610) 273-3914
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 7, 2020
