Dr Carole Dorwart Spahr, 82, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Lewisberry, passed through the gates of heaven on Monday, July 6th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and into the welcoming arms of her husband Bill, daughter Angela and great grandson Dakotah. Carole touched and shaped many people’s lives over the years as an educator, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and friend. Dr. Spahr was born in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late Percy and Catherine (Peters) Dorwart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Spahr, daughter Angela M. Spahr, great grandson Dakotah Smith and two brothers, Robert and Alan Dorwart. After having 4 children, she started her college education. Dr Spahr earned her Associates Degree from HACC and continued her education at York College earning her BS with Valedictorian honors. She then earned her Masters at Millersville and Doctorate at University of Pennsylvania. Carole was a teacher’s aid, reading assistant, elementary teacher and Reading Specialist with West Shore School District. Then she became Principal and Assistant Superintendent at Columbia School District. After receiving her Doctorate, she became Superintendent at Annville-Cleona School District and then retired as Superintendent of Perkiomen Valley School District in Montgomery county. After retirement she continued her education earning her Master Gardner. She also pursued her passion for painting. Carole was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Camp Hill; member of Penn Cumberland Garden Club, and member of DKG Sorority. Carole loved her family deeply, supporting each one of them with enthusiasm and love. She would often be seen at a sporting events of one of her grandchildren or great grandchildren, cheering them on. She enjoyed attending the Harrisburg Symphony events, traveling, sailing, art exhibits, gardening and was an avid reader. Carole is survived by ; a son Brian W. Spahr of Etters; two daughters, Pamela J Lyon (Jeffrey) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jill S Young (Zackary) of Mechanicsburg, two sisters: Elaine Garman of Harrisburg, Kathleen Snyder (Larry) of Wellsboro, a brother, James Dorwart (Donna); eight grandchildren, April Owen, Julie Fuller Lombardo, Justin (JT) Spahr, Derrick Siegfried, Valentina Spahr, Isabella Spahr, Jeremy Lyon, Joshua Lyon; twelve great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Dr. Spahr’s memory to either Christ Presbyterian Church, 421 Deerfield Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to Parkinson’s Disease Research Program at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Please make checks payable to Dr. Xuemei Huang and mail to Bethany Snyder, Mail Code H037, 500 University Dr., PO Box 850 Hershey, PA 17033. An outdoor celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11 with visitation starting at 5:30 and service at 7:00 at the home of her son, Brian Spahr, at 217 Valley Road, Etters, PA 17319. The Rev. Ellen Crawford True will be officiating. We ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Casual dress recommended. To send messages of condolence to the Spahr family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com
