Carole A. Marlin, 74, of Lima, PA, formerly of Phoenixville, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born on March 18, 1945 in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Edna (Hileman) Marlin. She was previously married to and survived by Kenneth F. Rahm and Robert Kutz. In addition to Kenneth and Robert, she is survived by: Daughters Michele (Rahm) wife of Steve Giacomucci of Phoenixville, Debbie (Rahm) wife of Dan Brodeur of Landsdowne, Brenda (Rahm) wife of Thomas John Bartkowski of Clarks Summit, 10 Grandchildren, Stepdaughter Kelly (Kutz) Cortez. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph F. Marlin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 517 S. Main Street at Fourth Avenue, Phoenixville on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Burial will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pennsylvania SPCA at www.pspca.org or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019