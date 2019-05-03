Home

Caroline Sophia Anne (Soanne) Crocker, age 79, passed away after a short illness on Feb 22, 2019 in Redlands, California. Born on July 20, 1939 in Pottstown, PA and a lifelong resident until 2015, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Caroline M (Stierheim) Crocker. She graduated from Pottstown High School (Class of 1957) and was employed by Bechtel Corporation and later, Philadelphia Electric at the Limerick Generating Station. Soanne is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Levengood) Lindekugel and Mindy (Levengood) Cockeram. She was the sister of Henry T Crocker esq and James Crocker. In addition, Soanne leaves behind three grandchildren (Daniel Lindekugel, Arabella and Hugh Cockeram) and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat, 11th May, 2019 at 274 Concord Drive, Pottsgrove from Noon-2pm. All who knew Soanne are welcome. A light lunch will be served at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a small donation would be gratefully received by The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church (115 W. Olive Ave, Redlands, CA 92373) who administered last rites.
Published in The Mercury on May 4, 2019
