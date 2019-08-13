|
Caroline Marie (Turssline) Gennaria, 94, widow of the late Harvey Gennaria, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home. She was born February 03, 1925 in Conshohocken to the late Vito Michael Turssline and the late Mary (Cappello) Turssline. Caroline attended Conshohocken schools and graduated High School with the class of 1943. During World War II, she worked for the Signal Corporation in Philadelphia. She married Harvey J. Gennaria on March 30, 1946 in Norristown, PA and lived in the Royersford area since then. Caroline loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Young At Heart Bowling League in Limerick and was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Church of Royersford. She will be missed by her two children: Patricia (Gennaria) Weikel (husband Thomas) of Royersford and Mike Gennaria (wife Jane) of Spring City; grandchildren: Thomas R. Weikel (wife Amy) of Monroeville, Karen Michaels (husband Jay) of Limerick, Cara Gennaria of Mahoney City, Kimberly Gennaria of Pottstown, and fourteen great- grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. Preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years, Harvey Gennaria, sisters: Agnes Mascia of Fogelsville, Julia Gemma of Phoenixville, Theresa, wife of Stanley Kaminski of Conshohocken, Lucy Martesi and brother, John Turssline. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday August 19, 2019 in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 838 Walnut Street, Royersford with Rev. Steven W. Kiernan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at The R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Monday. Interment will be immediately following the Mass at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc, Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019