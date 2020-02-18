The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Roadcap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll E. Roadcap

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll E. Roadcap Obituary
Carroll E. Roadcap, 90, husband of the late Nancy (Zieger) Roadcap, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, PA. Funeral Services will be help Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. Hight St, Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA. 19106. www.alz.org/delval/donate
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -