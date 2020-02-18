|
Carroll E. Roadcap, 90, husband of the late Nancy (Zieger) Roadcap, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, PA. Funeral Services will be help Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. Hight St, Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA. 19106. www.alz.org/delval/donate
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020