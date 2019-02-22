|
Catharine "Kate" (Reese) Mathews, 89, of East Norriton, PA, formerly of E. High St. Pottstown, widow of Larry L. Mathews, died Wednesday at Brandywine Senior Living, East Norriton. Born in Norristown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Catharine (Lawler) Reese. She was a graduate of A.D. Eisenhower High School in 1947. Mrs. Mathews was employed as an office manager working for an office supply company. She was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Pottstown. Surviving is one daughter, Laurel L. O'Connell, Norristown; two sons, Neal R. Mathews and his wife Trudy, South Dayton, NY; Eric D. Mathews, Camp Verde, AZ; and four grandchildren, Katie, Ian, Conner and Kaylee. She was preceded in death by one sister Jane R. Morgan. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019