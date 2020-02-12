|
|
Catherine Dreibelbis, age 83, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Paoli Hospital. Born on July 21, 1936 in Marlborough Township, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Walter and Alverda (Kline) Freed. Catherine worked as a seamstress for the Spring-Ford Knitting Company. She enjoyed reading, taking walks, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Catherine enjoyed watching the Philadelphia sports teams especially during a winning season. She constantly increased her knowledge by watching Jeopardy, keeping up with current events and learning new vocabulary words. Catherine was a quiet person who cared about others. Her caring spirit showed in the many ways she helped others. Surviving are three children, Jill K. Dreibelbis of Royersford, PA, Alan T. Dreibelbis of Pottstown, PA, and Gary K. Dreibelbis of Royersford, PA; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Fern Walter of Spring City, PA, RoseAnn, wife of David Ames of Royersford, PA, Richard, husband of Rita Walter of Royersford, PA, and Ronald Walter of Florida. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Walter and Robert Walter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Janelle L. Krais. Burial will be held privately. Friends will be received from 10:30 am - 11:00 am Monday at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Parkinson Foundation, 800 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 13, 2020