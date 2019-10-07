|
Catherine “Kay” Kunkel Glinski, 79, of Linfield, formerly of Yerkes, wife of the late Joseph glinski, passed away peacefully, October 4th, at the home of her son with whom she resided, surrounded by her family. Born on July 23, 1940 in Ancon Canal Zone, Panama she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Ann (Carr) Kunkel, Sr. Kay enjoyed reading her bible, going to church, and singing with the choir. She loved to crochet, and spend her Saturdays at limerick bowl, watching her grandchildren bowl. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son Robert (Mary Kate) Glinski, with whom she resided, Joseph (Katie) of Yerkes, Mike (Nicole) Glinski, of Limerick, grandchildren Alex Glinski, Victoria Glinski, Darrin Jr, David, & Katie Swavely, step grandchildren Kristen Rhoads, Steven Cash, 4 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Pat Kunkel; brother, Jim (Paula) Kunkel; sister-in-law, Judy Kunkel; and several nieces & nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brother Paul Kunkel, and her step grandson Joseph Cash. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 View obituaries at www.catagnusfunerlhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019