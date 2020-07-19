Catherine Query

Catherine (Kasha) Query passed away following a brief hospitalization on Saturday, July 18 th. She was 91 years of age. She was survived by a daughter, Cindy Karver (wife of Jeff Karver), and two sons, Louie (husband of Luane Query) and Matthew Query (husband of Patti Query), a daughter-in-law, Johanna Query, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenny Query, and a daughter, Debbie Query. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, in the St. Aloysius Gathering Center from 9 to 10:45 with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kasha to St. Aloysius Church. To view obituary or send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com