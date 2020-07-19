1/
Catherine Query
Catherine (Kasha) Query passed away following a brief hospitalization on Saturday, July 18 th. She was 91 years of age. She was survived by a daughter, Cindy Karver (wife of Jeff Karver), and two sons, Louie (husband of Luane Query) and Matthew Query (husband of Patti Query), a daughter-in-law, Johanna Query, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenny Query, and a daughter, Debbie Query. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, in the St. Aloysius Gathering Center from 9 to 10:45 with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kasha to St. Aloysius Church. To view obituary or send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
