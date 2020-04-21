|
Catherine S. Edginton, age 84, of Spring City, PA passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Hirt) Staub. She was the wife of the late Arthur C. Edginton. Survivors include three children, Chris Edginton of Dover, DE, Donna (& Joseph) Scotti of Trappe, PA, and Wendy (& Andrew) Belew of Murphysboro, TN; brother, John (& Marie) Staub; sister, Elizabeth Bell; four grandchildren, Jenna Scotti, Lauren (& Kenny) Barrett, Matthew Belew, and Hunter Belew; as well as four great grandchildren, Ava, Brennley, Everly, and Reed. Along with her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Rosalie Staub; and step brother, James Griffies. Due to present public health concerns, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made in Catherine’s name to: Daily Bread Food Pantry, 3938B Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com
