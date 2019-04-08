The Mercury Obituaries
|
Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chad Chappell Obituary
Chad D. Chappell, 43, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home in Douglassville, PA.
Born in Pottstown, PA, on January 21, 1976, Chad was the son of Ronald B. Chappell, Sr. and Brenda J. (Yost) Chappell.
Chad worked as a laborer and painter for various construction companies over the years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Nolan Chappell, Douglassville, PA; one brother, Ronald Chappell, Jr., partner of Jessica Miller, Douglassville, PA; and one niece, Olivia June Chappell.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chad's memory to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 7, 2019
