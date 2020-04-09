|
C. Craig Bundrant, born in Oakridge Tennessee on March 15th, 1946 and passed away the 11th day of March 2020, peacefully at his St Pete Beach, Florida home. Predeceased by his parents Virginia Friar Bundrant and Charles Franklin Bundrant. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Hobbs Bundrant and their precious kitty, Tippy, his two daughters, Kristin Lynn Conrad (David) and Susan Beth Beehler (Lance). His four wonderful grandchildren, Alison, Trey, Jack and Katherine are comforted in knowing that he will be watching over them and 2 brothers, Barry W. (Cheryl) and Edward (Bobbie Craig). Craig attended Oak Ridge High School and spoke fondly about his Boy’s Club experience, summers at Oak Ridge pool, the Snow-White Drive-in and Cushman Scooters. The family moved to Boyertown PA in 1962. He graduated from Boyertown Senior High in 1964 where he played and acquired his love of football. A seeker of knowledge, he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in 1968 from Kutztown University followed by Graduate Studies at Penn State University. Successful in combining both his talents, he taught high school World Cultures and coached college football for 10 years at Ursinus College and Kutztown University. Craig expanded his career including Sales and Marketing Manager for consumer products and a CPG consultant. He founded Spitfire Global Consulting and held the position of Chairman of the Board for The SSL Store in St Petersburg Florida. A very special friendship developed with John Tuncer, owner of The SSL Store, as Craig played the role of advisor from the start up to a highly successful business, the two becoming the best of buddies. Craig was a very generous and loving Husband, Father, Granddad, best friend and listener for so many. He gave his best advice to anyone who sought it, never being judgmental or subjective. Craig enjoyed life with everyone, his favorite things were Traveling (First Class Only), preparing dinners for his friends and family at Craig’s Cafe, wine collecting, sports, especially football and golf and spending as much time as possible with his family and friends. His love of life and fun are evidenced by his visit to 6 of the continents and 21 Disney Cruises. His lifelong wish of riding in the Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile was fulfilled by his wife, surpassing all his expectations as it arrived at his Florida home for his last birthday. Remembered also are his dear friends in the Boyertown area, Mark Matlack, Jack Lignelli and Gary Conrad, thank you for many years of friendship and to his many friends at Harbourside who shared many fun times and whose lives he touched. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Suncoasthospice.org
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 10, 2020