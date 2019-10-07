|
Charles D. Weller, 102, of Pottstown, husband of the late Mildred H. (Kaas) Weller, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4 at Manatawny Manor.
Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Morris and Mae (Prutzman) Weller.
Charles was a WWII Army Air-Corp Veteran. He retired after many years of working at Boyertown Casket Company as the company photographer, and on the weekends, he would take wedding photos. Charles also enjoyed golfing in his younger years and reading.
Surviving is son C. David Weller; and granddaughters Kaitlin and Emily Weller.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 10:00AM at St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Pottstown.
Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 6, 2019