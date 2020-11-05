1/1
Charles George Zunski
1926 - 2020
Charles George Zunski, 94 of Douglassville, PA, formerly of Royersford, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph in Berm Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born on April 20, 1926 in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence Zunski and Margaret (Kimmel) Zunski. He was the widower of Anna Marie (Hudak) Zunski. He retired as a Barber for the Montgomery County Geriatric Center. Charles was a avid bowler and he enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Douglassville, PA. Surviving are son, Richard C. husband of Karen Zunski of Bechtelsville, PA, daughter, Carol A. Jenks of Puyallup, WA, brother, Robert Zunski of Pittsburgh, PA, sisters, Eileen Martini of Hazleton, PA and Margaret Figurito of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Christine, David and Kate; Charles companion Dottie Gilfert at Keystone Villa. He was predeceased by brothers, Clarence Zunski, Andy Zunski and Leo Zunski, sister, Bernadine Chupela and grandson Brad. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
