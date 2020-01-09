|
Charles Hadley Jacob, 76, of Pottstown, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Ellis L. & Margaret Paxson Jacob. After graduating in 1961 from Owen J. Roberts High School, Pottstown he worked at local farms for several years while attending Brown Prep in Philadelphia. Charles graduated with honors from West Virginia University’s Davis College, Division of Forestry in 1968 with a degree in Wood Industries. Before graduating from West Virginia University he and his brother Walter began conserving and restoring antique furniture. This morphed into their business, the Jacob Brothers Cabinetmakers. The business was well known to local antique dealers for pride of completed product. Their speciality was inlay work and repair. Charles was a life member of The Hay Creek Valley Historical Association. In that organization he has served as President, Board Member, head of Historic Restoration, and was active in the archaeology of the site. He was a member of Chapter 21 of the Pennsylvania Society of Archaelogy, and a life member of Mid-west Tool Collectors Association. Charles had just completed thirty years on the Board of Supervisors of Warwick Township, Chester County and thirty-six years on the Planning Commission of the same township. He had served many terms as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Survivors include his children Benjamin L, Rachael, William L, Sarah E, and Ruth M. Jacob and his siblings, Ann Jacob Weikel and Walter W. Jacob (Suzanne). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hay Creek Valley Historical Association, Restoration Fund, PO Box 36, Geigertown, PA, 19523, or Natural Lands, 1031 Palmers Mill Road, Media, PA 19063 (online at natlands.org), or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Family and friends are invited to a visitation beginning at 12:00 noon, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 to be held at Harmonyville Church of the Brethren, 2037 Harmonyville Road, Pottstown, PA, 19465.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020