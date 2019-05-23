The Mercury Obituaries
Charles Hallman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Hallman Obituary
Charles “Harry” Hallman, 92, of East Coventry, Twp., PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. Born in East Coventry Twp., on May 1, 1927, Charles was the son of the late Irvin and Clara (Johnson) Hallman. Harry served in the United States Army and worked as an electrician and crane operator for Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, line dancing, listening to “old time” country music, and playing golf. Harry once scored an ace on the 166-yard, 8th hole, on August 21, 1999, at Spring Hollow Golf Course with a 3-iron. He is survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Ida Buckwalter, William Hallman, Mary Peck, Betty Babel, John Hallman, Laura Miller, and James Hallman. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry’s memory to Manatawny Manor, 30 Old Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019
