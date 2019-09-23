|
Charles S. Holt, 73 of the Upper Perkiomen Valley passed away September 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Shulman) and the son of the late Frank and Hilda (Best) Holt. He was predeceased by his brother Frank and sister Betty Schott. Surviving are nieces, nephews and his friends. He honorably served his country in the US Army during Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans of America, VFW Post 5954 in Red Hill and the American Legion in Topton. Charles worked in commercial and residential construction, owning his own business and working for others. He enjoyed working on his home, both inside and outside. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Tuesday, October 1st at 2 PM at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Ste 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019