Charles Llewellyn Newton, 1922-2020 Charles was born in Toronto to the late Llewellyn Perry Newton and Sadie Irene Newton. He lived in Canada, Florida, and Limerick, but for the last 13 years he lived in Manatawny Manor in Pottstown. They took excellent care of him through the years until he passed away on July 21, 2020. He was the widower of Marguerite A. (Downing) Newton after 58 years of marriage. During the war he was a pilot instructor in the Royal Canadian Air Force. After the war he worked decades in the finance industry, spending twenty-two years with Avco Finance Corporation Canada, ending as Vice President. He was also the owner of Da-Mar Financial in Orlando Florida. He is survived by his children: Dr. Gary C. Newton and his wife (Cheryl) Joy, of Upland Indiana; Dr. Janice I. Newton, of Toronto; Jacqueline G. Eplee and her husband Terry, of Schwenksville; and nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son, George L. Newton, late husband of Caroline, of Brooks, Alberta, CA. He has two nieces, of his deceased sister Grace Barclay, Irene Paul of Midland Ontario and Mary Barclay of Toronto, Ontario. Interment will be in Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Graterford Bible Fellowship Church, 693 Church Rd. Graterford, PA 19426 or the activity fund for the Personal Care Floor of Manatawny Manor, 30 Old Schuykill Road, Pottstown, PA 19465.



