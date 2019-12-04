|
|
Charles M.J. Nester, age 72, native of Pottstown, passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by family, in Jesup, GA. He is survived by his spouse of 31 years, Anne M. (Krauthauser) Nester, of Jesup, GA, their 3 children, Anne Marie, Elizabeth Anne and Emily Elizabeth, all at home, a son, Christopher, of CollegevIlle, daughter Andrea McMenamin of Morgantown, daughter Charlyanne Nester of Coatesville, a brother, Raymond, of Pottstown, and 3 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Warker Troutman Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21 at 3 p.m., followed by a military detail. All are invited to attend.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 8, 2019