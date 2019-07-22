|
Charles I. Renninger Jr., 94, of Douglassville, widower of Catharine E. (Davis) Renninger, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence. Born in Frederick, he was the son of the late Helen V. (Grubb) Renninger and Charles J. Renninger Sr. Charles graduated Boyertown Senior High School in 1943. He was a farm owner for forty years in Frederick, then worked construction for thirty years. Charles was a member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, a Mason with the Warren Lodge#310 of Collegeville and a proud shortstop with Obelisk AA. He never missed watching the Phillies on TV. Surviving are two daughters, Deb, wife of Todd Haas and Jayne, wife of Thomas McHugh. He was known as Grampop to five grandsons, Michael McHugh, husband of Ginie, Hans Haas, husband of Kate, Matthew McHugh, Ross Haas, husband of Christen and Ty Haas, husband of Lisa. He is also survived by four great-grandsons, Benjamin, Jackson, Axel and Hunter; four sisters, Janet Deloplaine, Anita Schwendt, Hazel Wentzel and Gladys Renninger. He was predeceased by one brother, Stanley and two sisters, Nancy Rothenberger and Betty Renninger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30AM at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 prior to the service. Burial will be in New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family wants to extend true appreciation to the staff at Amity Place for the great care and love they had for Dad. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on July 23, 2019