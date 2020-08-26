Charles Ronald Yost Jr., 78, of Stowe, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Manor Care, Allentown PA. Born on April 23, 1942, he was the son of Charles R. and Anna Yost. A graduate of Boyertown High School in 1960 he immediately enlisted in the army for 3 years. He was stationed in Schwetzingen Germany, where he served in the Army Engineer Corp. Before he started his 23 year career at PECO, he was an Assistant Manager at Arlan’s department store, Pottstown. He retired in 2002 from Hinkle’s and McCoy where he worked as an inspector. As a devout Catholic he was a daily communicant and also sang in the church choir. His singing abilities were extended to accompany his collection of Elvis tapes either at home or in the car. Tools and wood working projects filled his garage and his carpentry talents can be seen in the several display cases he built for the Padre Pio Center in Barto. As an avid gardener, tomatoes were his speciality. A salt shaker in his back pocket enabled him to immediately enjoy the fruits of his labors fresh from his garden. He married the love of his life, Theresa, on June 3, 1967. Together, they spent 53 years of wedded bliss with two sons completing a perfect union. Family vacations to Florida and Disney World in his 1968 Buick Wildcat convertible became an annual event. Charles (Ronnie) is survived by his wife Theresa (Harbach), two sons, Charles R. Yost III, husband of Christina of Florida, and Robert Yost, husband of Jesi, of Shillington. He is also survived by 5 loving sisters: Anna Crider, Margaret Fry, Harriet Heffner, Sharon Christman, and Irene Lytle, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church 127 East Howard Street, Stowe, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the memorial fund of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church 127 E. Howard St., Stowe, PA 19464 or Birthright of Pottstown, 327 King St, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown.



