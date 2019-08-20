|
|
Charles “Chuck” S. Saponsky, Jr., 71, passed away August 19, 2019 in his Earl Township residence. He was the husband of Suzanne L.Saponsky. He was employed as a science teacher within the Pottstown School District for 32 years. Also surviving is his daughter, Amy Lynn, wife of Kyle N. Hoffman of Ruscombmanor Twp.; and his granddaughter, Addison Hoffman. Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie A. Saponsky, who passed on October 20, 1996. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley, PA 19547. A visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. in the church. For online condolences and to read the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019