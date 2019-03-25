|
|
Charles E. Smith, age 86, husband of the late D. Joan (Mathis) Smith, of Liberty, SC, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Oakview Park, Greenville, SC. Born on November 5, 1932 in Thorndale, PA, he was a son of the late Daniel and Flora (Piersol) Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of the former Spring City High School and served in the United States Navy from 1951 through June, 1955. He sailed as a Machinist’s Mate aboard the USS Worcester to the Mediterranean during his tour of duty. Charlie had been employed for 35 years for Bell of Pennsylvania (now Verizon) until his retirement. For most of his life, he lived in Southeastern Pennsylvania and moved south to Greenville in 2002. Charles was an avid trap shooter and was a member of several area gun clubs. He was a former Pennsylvania State Trap Shooting Champion. Charlie, as he was known to friends and family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on stained glass projects for family and friends. He was a member of Spring-Ford F & AM Masonic Lodge #553, the Thomas W. O’Connor American Legion Post 602 in Spring City and the former Spring City United Methodist Church. Mr. Smith is survived by his children: Cheryl A. Burinsky, of Elverson, PA, Sandra J., wife of Michael Connors, of N. Venice, FL and Chuck Smith, Jr., husband of Angel, of Bechtelsville, PA; step-children: Traci Brown, of Easley, SC and Chad, husband of Angie Britcher, of Liberty, SC; grandchildren: Jeremy Rhen, Nathan Rhen, Erin Stone, Michael P. Connors, Jared Smith and Corey Smith; step-granddaughter: Shelby Cobb; great-grandchildren: Baylee, McKenzie, Carter, Jacob and Aubrey; and his former wife: Peggy Buckwalter, of Elverson, PA. He was preceded in death by his six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brownback’s United Church of Christ, 640 Ridge Road, Spring City, PA. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Stryjak. Inurnment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Source Code: IIQ180788777, . and also to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, www.BestFriends.org. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA. Condolences may be offered online at www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019