Charles E. Smith, 93, widower of Jane Smith, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Pottstown Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in West Wyomissing to the late Charles and the late Louella (Eidle) Smith. During high school, Charles excelled in sports, he lettered in Basketball and Baseball. He played for the Lehigh Valley Triple A Baseball League and continued to follow baseball all of his life, including cheering for his favorite teams the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Charles married the love of his life, Jane (Murray)and they moved to North Coventry. Charles spent 62 years in the North Coventry Area. He retired from Lee's Carpets where he was a data processing control supervisor. Charles was a member of the Coventry Hills Church of Christ. He was an elder, Sunday School teacher, led in the singing and preached when needed.
Charles leaves behind his adoring daughters: Pat Davidson (wife of Jim) of Murfreesboro, TN and Debi Lyon (wife of Windell) of Cory, PA. Four grandchildren: Jenny, Charlie, Jessica and Jonas, and four loving great grandaughers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 31 in Coventry Hills Church Of Christ, 1339 South Hanover Street, Pottstown. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Friday prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following in the Limerick Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles honor can be made to the church. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.135 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA. www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 28, 2019