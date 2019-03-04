The Mercury Obituaries
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Charles S. Szabo, age 96, husband of the late Rose (Nesspor) Szabo, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home. Born on March 22, 1922 in Phoenixville, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph and Irma (Ersek) Szabo.
Mr. Szabo is survived by two sons, Robert, husband of Kathleen Szabo of Mill Spring, NC and Donald, husband of Laurie Szabo of Phoenixville, PA; one granddaughter, Vanja Szabo; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Stephanie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Erma, Alex, Joe, and Frank.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. John Shantz. Burial will be held in the Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church Cemetery, Phoenxiville. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Spring City Fellowship Church, 540 Glass Ave, Spring City, PA 19475. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 4, 2019
