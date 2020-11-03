Charles V. Panish, 70, passed away on October 31, 2020 at his home with his loving family. He was born in Norristown, PA to Stanley W. Panish (“Whitey”) and Mary A. Panish (Paciello). Mr. Panish is survived by three children, Clifton Panish of Charleston, SC, Heather, wife of Joseph Rymarowicz of Pottstown, PA, and Gretchyn, wife of Christopher Gassert of Birdsboro, PA; nine grandchildren: Alyssa and Camden Panish, Talen, Jade, Cyenna and Gaige Fagley, and Madisyn, Austin and Kelsi Gassert; two step-granddaughters: Kaity Champion and Laci Rymarowicz; three siblings, Andrew Panish of Telford, PA, Ann Marie Wesler of Collegeville, PA, and Cindy Panish of Collegeville, PA. Mr. Panish was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Panish, and one brother, Stanley Panish, Jr. At the age of 17 he attended barber school and began his career working at Armando’s Barber Shop. In 1987 he opened his own barber shop in Phoenixville, Pa known as Charlie’s Barber Stylist, which he owned and operated for 33 years and built many irreplaceable relationships with his loyal customers. He retired in December 2019 after 52 years of cutting hair. He enjoyed many hobbies such as trout fishing, bass fishing and hunting. His favorite teams to root for are the Boston Celtics and Villanova Wildcats. Spending time with his family was most important to him and he made as much time for them as possible. He had a limitless, undying passion for his 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner and loved driving it around town. After retirement he spent most of his free time locating parts to restore his car and making it perfect. He was also devout Catholic and attended church weekly. He will be remembered for his kind and loving heart. He always put his family and friends before himself and made sure everyone was well cared for in every aspect. He instilled many values in his children and grandchildren such as “until you’re the lead dog, the scenery never changes”. He taught them to strive for the best and not to stop until they achieved their goals. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, or on Monday morning, November 9, 2020 from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM. A private service will follow the public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
