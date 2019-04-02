|
|
Charles T. Wagner, age 74, husband of Sarah Jane (Catron) Wagner, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born on November 30, 1944 in Coopers, WV, he was a son of the late Stacey and Annielou (Wyse) Wagner. In addition to his wife, Mr. Wagner is survived by six children, Rita J. (James) Hertz of Bluff City, TN, Leah J. Haegele (Robert D. Martier) of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Charles T. (Joanne) Wagner, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA, Elbert L. Wagner of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Susan L. Wagner of Northampton, PA, and M. Robin Wagner (Matthew Hengen) of Limerick, PA; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three siblings, John (Wanda) Wagner of TX, James (Jane) Wagner of AZ, and Joyce Palmer of FL. Mr. Wagner was preceded in death by eleven siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Rogers H. Bowyer, Jr. Burial will be held in the Morris Cemetery, Phoenixville. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pawling Independent Baptist Church, 400 Pawlings Road, Phoeinxville, PA 19460. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019