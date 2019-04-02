The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Wagner Obituary
Charles T. Wagner, age 74, husband of Sarah Jane (Catron) Wagner, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born on November 30, 1944 in Coopers, WV, he was a son of the late Stacey and Annielou (Wyse) Wagner. In addition to his wife, Mr. Wagner is survived by six children, Rita J. (James) Hertz of Bluff City, TN, Leah J. Haegele (Robert D. Martier) of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Charles T. (Joanne) Wagner, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA, Elbert L. Wagner of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Susan L. Wagner of Northampton, PA, and M. Robin Wagner (Matthew Hengen) of Limerick, PA; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three siblings, John (Wanda) Wagner of TX, James (Jane) Wagner of AZ, and Joyce Palmer of FL. Mr. Wagner was preceded in death by eleven siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Rogers H. Bowyer, Jr. Burial will be held in the Morris Cemetery, Phoenixville. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pawling Independent Baptist Church, 400 Pawlings Road, Phoeinxville, PA 19460. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Download Now