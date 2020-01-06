|
Charles W. "Chuck" Yerger, 73, husband of Sherry L. (Stufflet) Yerger, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his Harleysville home. Chuck was born on August 27, 1946, in Norman OK, the son of the late Lawrence and Frances (Renninger) Yerger. He was a graduate of Schwenksville High School and Ursinus College. Chuck taught English and theater at Spring-Ford High School, and then was a staff development specialist for the school district. He later moved to Lake Mary, FL, where he tutored young members of the acting community for On Location Education and was a training consultant for Southeast Training Associates. He retired back to Pennsylvania in 2014. In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, wife of Timothy Carmody; his grandchildren, Catharine, Colin, and Carleigh Carmody; and his siblings, Marlene, wife of Peter Duchak, John, husband of Debra (Weidensaul) Yerger, Gene Yerger, Mary Ann Yerger, and Arthur, husband of Christine (Hripto) Yerger. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18th, in the Charles W. Yerger Auditorium, Spring-Ford, H.S. 9th Grade Center, 400 S. Lewis Rd., Royersford. Friends will be received from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, in the auditorium. Please park in the Auditorium Parking Lot. Memorial contributions may be made to Playcrafters of Skippack, PO Box 1508, Skippack, PA 19474; or to the Spring-Ford Area School District-Charles W. Yerger Senior Writing Award, 857 S. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020