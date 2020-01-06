The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Charles W. Yerger Auditorium, Spring-Ford, H.S. 9th Grade Center
400 S. Lewis Rd.
Royersford, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles W. Yerger Auditorium, Spring-Ford, H.S. 9th Grade Center
400 S. Lewis Rd.
Royersford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Yerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Yerger


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Yerger Obituary
Charles W. "Chuck" Yerger, 73, husband of Sherry L. (Stufflet) Yerger, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his Harleysville home. Chuck was born on August 27, 1946, in Norman OK, the son of the late Lawrence and Frances (Renninger) Yerger. He was a graduate of Schwenksville High School and Ursinus College. Chuck taught English and theater at Spring-Ford High School, and then was a staff development specialist for the school district. He later moved to Lake Mary, FL, where he tutored young members of the acting community for On Location Education and was a training consultant for Southeast Training Associates. He retired back to Pennsylvania in 2014. In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, wife of Timothy Carmody; his grandchildren, Catharine, Colin, and Carleigh Carmody; and his siblings, Marlene, wife of Peter Duchak, John, husband of Debra (Weidensaul) Yerger, Gene Yerger, Mary Ann Yerger, and Arthur, husband of Christine (Hripto) Yerger. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18th, in the Charles W. Yerger Auditorium, Spring-Ford, H.S. 9th Grade Center, 400 S. Lewis Rd., Royersford. Friends will be received from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, in the auditorium. Please park in the Auditorium Parking Lot. Memorial contributions may be made to Playcrafters of Skippack, PO Box 1508, Skippack, PA 19474; or to the Spring-Ford Area School District-Charles W. Yerger Senior Writing Award, 857 S. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -