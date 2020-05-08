Charlotte S. Rosenbaum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte S. (Smedley) Rosenbaum, 95, of Exeter; formerly of Douglassville, widow of Joseph D. Rosenbaum, passed away on Wednesday at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. from COVID-19. Born in Uwchland Twp., PA, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Smedley and the late Rose (Spangler) Smedley. Charlotte was a audit clerk for Sears Roebuck Company for fifteen years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Charlotte was a member of the Sears Retiree Club. She is survived by a son, Joseph E. Rosenbaum and his wife April, Douglassville; a sister, Eleanor Carroll, Lionville; two grandchildren, Eric W. Rosenbaum, Amy Lynn Bornhofen; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Clinton Smedley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at a later date in Limerick Garden of Memories. Contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church "Shares of Faith" 150 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. The family would like to thank the staff at Berkshire Center for the excellent care given to Charlotte. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved