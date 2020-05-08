Charlotte S. (Smedley) Rosenbaum, 95, of Exeter; formerly of Douglassville, widow of Joseph D. Rosenbaum, passed away on Wednesday at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. from COVID-19. Born in Uwchland Twp., PA, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Smedley and the late Rose (Spangler) Smedley. Charlotte was a audit clerk for Sears Roebuck Company for fifteen years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Charlotte was a member of the Sears Retiree Club. She is survived by a son, Joseph E. Rosenbaum and his wife April, Douglassville; a sister, Eleanor Carroll, Lionville; two grandchildren, Eric W. Rosenbaum, Amy Lynn Bornhofen; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Clinton Smedley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at a later date in Limerick Garden of Memories. Contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church "Shares of Faith" 150 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. The family would like to thank the staff at Berkshire Center for the excellent care given to Charlotte. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com
Published in The Mercury from May 8 to May 10, 2020.