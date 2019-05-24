|
|
Cheryl Ann Wampole, age 71, of Pottstown, passed away at Seasons hospice in the Phoenixville hospital the morning of Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019. Cheryl was born April 29, 1948, in Montgomery county, to David Funk and Katherine Miller Funk. She graduated from Springford high school in 1966. Cheryl enjoyed travelling, hiking, and sharing the Gospel. Cheryl is survived by husband Donald Wampole, two sons Jeffrey and his wife Sharon and Donald Jr., two grandchildren Faith and Kiersten Heimbach, sister Elaine Boas, niece Lynne Hollingsworth, and nephew Allan Boas. Cheryl was preceded in death by parents David and Katherine Funk. A memorial service for Cheryl will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Colebrookdale Chapel in Boyertown,PA at 5PM.
Published in The Mercury on May 25, 2019