|
|
Christabel M. “Belle” (Bernhard) Brunner, 91, wife of the late Nathaniel “Bud” Brunner, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Velma (Seamans) Bernhard. Christabel liked to crochet. She worked at Woolworths for many years and also worked at the register at Goodwill in Pottstown for many years, even through her 80’s. Belle owned and operated B’s luncheonette with her husband “Bud”. Belle loved vacationing in Lewes, DE with her family. Surviving is her sister Betty Himes, wife of Clint Starkey; nephews David Himes, husband of Peggy, Daniel Himes, Thomas Himes, husband of Carolann, and Alvin Kratzer; nieces Ginette Himes Beetem, Linda Psomas, Marlene Roen, and many great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Linwood Bernhard and Robert Bernhard, and nephew Donald A. Himes. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464) with Pastor Ann Cormier officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please share a memory of Belle with the family.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019