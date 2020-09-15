1/1
Christina L. Bickhart
Christina L. Bickhart, 93, passed away September 14, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Her husband, B. Harris Bickhart, Jr. passed away in 2008. They were married for over 60 years. Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Gustave and Mary (Snyder) Pusch. She graduated from Spring City High School in 1945. For over 50 years she was an AVON sales representative. Christina was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Spring City. She was a wonderful baker. Christina is survived by her sons, Terry A., husband of Kathleen F. Bickhart, Wyomissing, and Richard H. Bickhart, companion of Ann Cheeks, Charlottsville, VA; four grandchildren: Nasha, Tessa, Jordan, and Alexa; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by five sisters and two brothers. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery
