Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
Christine Marguerite Harbison

Christine Marguerite Harbison Obituary
Christine Marguerite Harbison, The Beautiful Daughter of Kasemer & Verda Yakubosky, left this World October 21,2019. She will be reunited with her first Husband Calvin Francis Fagley (KIA W.W.II) in the Hereafter! She passed peacefully in her own Home! Her Life was filled with Love and laughter! Christine would have been 100 years old November 17, 2019! She was a Loving Mother to: Joan V. (Robert I.) Miller of Wilmington,NC; Calvin K.(Irene K.) Fagley of Kentwood, MI; Theodore K. (Sheryl) Harbison of Pottstown, PA and Kellie S. (Jimmy) Longacre of Royersford, PA. She was the proud GrandMother of Kimberly D (Micheal) Quihuis of Redondo Beach, CA, Hollie S.(Ken) Hubbell of Grand Rapids, MI; Todd (Brenda) Fagley of Excelsior, MN; Kris I. (Kriss) Miller of Cary, NC; Evan Harbison and Megan Harbison of Pottstown, PA. Her Legacy will continue with her Great Grand Children: Calvin A. Fagley, Sophia G. Fagley and Anika C. Fagley of Excelsior, MN. Mackenzie I. Hubbell and Brenden G.Hubbell of Grand Rapids, MI Aidan & Tyler Quihuis of Redondo Beach, CA. and Chelsea & Corey Miller of Cary, NC. A memorial service will be later at the request of the family. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & R. Strunk Funeral Home. Online tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
