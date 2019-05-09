|
Christopher H. Johnson, East Goshen Township, died of natural causes in his home on Monday, April 29. He was 44. Born January 21, 1975, he was the son of Barbara H and the late George H Johnson Jr. He is survived by a brother David, Pottstown, sister-in-law Amy, Shillington, and his best furry friend Dugan who remained at his side at all times. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and approximately 300,000 empty Wawa coffee cups. Johnson was a 1993 graduate of Twin Valley High School and attended Indiana University of Pa. He held multiple certifications from Microsoft and other software manufacturers. Johnson spent the majority of his life working in information technology, most recently as a senior design engineer with Scala, Inc., Malvern. He was known for his outstanding sense of humor, kind spirit and compassion. He was known by many and will be missed by all. Services were held May 5th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home – Coatesville Location, 1060 West Lincoln Highway. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Chris’ memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380.
Published in The Mercury on May 16, 2019