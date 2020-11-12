Christopher M. Lupacckino, 64, passed away on November 10, 2020, from cardiac arrest, at his cabin in Tioga County. Born in Pottstown, PA, on January 23, 1956, a son of Muriel (Kolb) Harmon and the late Donald Lupacckino. Chris is lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Deandra and David Nevill; his son Anthony Lupacckino; his eight grandchildren; brothers Michael and Donald “Fella” Lupacckino; sister Donna Harmon; and cousins Anieda Kovatto and Judy Bossert. Predeceased by his daughter Carrie Lupacckino. He was employed as a contractor and house painter for many years. He loved his friends and family dearly but most of all loved to be outside and to spend time at the cabin. No services are planned at this time. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com