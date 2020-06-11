Christopher Rollin Limbert, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8th, 2020, at his home in Green Lane, PA. Born May 27th, 1995 to Scot Limbert and Wendy (Regan) Limbert, Christopher’s mischievous wit and humor perfectly displayed his enthusiasm and love for family and friends throughout his life. Christopher was educated at Upper Perkiomen High School, graduating in 2013. The very same year on October 27th, Christopher’s dedication to the Boy Scouts of America culminated in the honorable rank as Eagle Scout. His ability to build and maintain a fire in a torrential downpour demonstrated not only his skill, but his perseverance once he set his eyes on a worthy goal. Christopher was proudly employed by Spear Excavating. He put his heart and soul into everything he cared about; and because of that, Spear gave him the room to grow. They advanced him from a laborer to a foreman in about one year. Christopher’s passion for life and determination did not end there. His love for his family and friends were undeniable. He felt strongly about family tradition, especially watching the Philadelphia Eagles all together. He will be remembered always for his dry, though never mean, jokes; his ability to speak to anyone and make them feel comfortable; his impish grin when pulling a prank; and most of all, for his love of his family and his constant desire to bring them together. Christopher’s memory will be carried on by his father and mother, Scot and Wendy Limbert; his sister and brother in law, Heather and Seth Kennedy; his sister, Colleen Limbert; his brother, Adam Limbert; his nephew and Godson, Everett Kennedy; his paternal grandfather Harry Limbert; his aunt and uncle, Todd and Rita Limbert; his cousins and best friends Zach and Axe Limbert and Alex Ruppert. His death was preceded by his maternal grandparents, James and Joan Regan, and his paternal grandmother, Janet Limbert. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family and friends will be contacted by immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.