The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Stevens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Stevens Obituary
Christopher “Chris” T. Stevens, 53, of Lower Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was the husband of Kathleen (Furman) Stevens with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Chris was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, on August 3, 1965. He worked at Triton Landscaping in Boyertown, PA, and coached soccer for the Pottsgrove Soccer Club and basketball for the Lower Pottsgrove Athletic Association. He enjoyed spending his time outside whether it was spent kayaking, riding rollercoasters, or hiking. One of his favorite passions was to cook and barbecue for his family and friends. When he wasn’t outside or cooking for others, Chris enjoyed watching all of the Philadelphia sports teams. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father, Tom Stevens, husband of Diane, Sanatoga, PA; his mother, Lynne (Ansell) Stevens, Blue Bell, PA; his daughter, Megan E. Stevens, Manayunk, PA; his son, Brian M. Stevens, Lower Pottsgrove, PA; his brother, Scott Stevens, husband of Nancy, Skippack, PA; his sister, Tara Moser, wife of Eric, Audubon, PA; and his stepsister, Nikki Venditti, wife of Rob, Douglassville, PA. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris’ memory to the Seasons Hospice Foundation online at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ or mailed to 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now