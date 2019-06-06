|
Christopher “Chris” T. Stevens, 53, of Lower Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was the husband of Kathleen (Furman) Stevens with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Chris was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, on August 3, 1965. He worked at Triton Landscaping in Boyertown, PA, and coached soccer for the Pottsgrove Soccer Club and basketball for the Lower Pottsgrove Athletic Association. He enjoyed spending his time outside whether it was spent kayaking, riding rollercoasters, or hiking. One of his favorite passions was to cook and barbecue for his family and friends. When he wasn’t outside or cooking for others, Chris enjoyed watching all of the Philadelphia sports teams. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father, Tom Stevens, husband of Diane, Sanatoga, PA; his mother, Lynne (Ansell) Stevens, Blue Bell, PA; his daughter, Megan E. Stevens, Manayunk, PA; his son, Brian M. Stevens, Lower Pottsgrove, PA; his brother, Scott Stevens, husband of Nancy, Skippack, PA; his sister, Tara Moser, wife of Eric, Audubon, PA; and his stepsister, Nikki Venditti, wife of Rob, Douglassville, PA. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris’ memory to the Seasons Hospice Foundation online at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ or mailed to 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 9, 2019