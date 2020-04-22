|
|
Claire M. Conwell, 77, passed away late Sunday night, April 19, 2020 in the Paoli Hospital. She was born May 28, 1942 in Mt. Carmel, PA to the late Anthony and the late Josephine Pospiech. One of two children, the Pospiech family moved to the Pottstown area where Claire was a 1960 graduate of St. Pius High School. She married the love of her life Eddie in 1980. Claire worked hard and enjoyed working for Synthane Taylor Inc. for over 20 years. She changed careers and greeted patients at Dr. Shah’s Dental Office as a receptionist until retirement. It was not uncommon for Eddie and Claire to travel to the Casino’s. She was an avid reader and was exceptional at finishing jigsaw puzzles. Claire leaves behind her loving husband, Edward "Eddie" Conwell, of Royersford; brother, Tony of Oklahoma; brother in law, Leo Conwell and many loving nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her cherish step-mother, Mary Deoria Pospiech. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020