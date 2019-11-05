|
|
Clare Anne (Trojan) Guntick, widow of Michael P. Guntick, passed away peacefully at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown, PA, on November 1, 2019 at age 90. Clare was born on November 14, 1928, in Linfield, PA, to the late Jacob and Mary (Glowacz) Trojan. She was employed by various companies before retiring at Roses in Deleware. Clare was raised in Linfield, and then resided in Pottstown, PA, before moving to Long Neck, DE, where she enjoyed boating and fishing. Spending time with family, cooking, and listening to Polka music were some of her favorite things to do. She lived out the remainder of her years in Phoenixville, PA, watching th Phillies and Eagles. She is survived by one sister, Jenny Cisick; two children, Bonnie Mock (wife of Forrest) and a son Michael Guntick (widower of Patricia); four grandchildren, Tanya Kaminski (wife of Steve), Lisa Stiller (wife of Chris), Ryan Mock, and Mark Guntick (husband of Heather); two step-grandchildren, Carolyn Maloney (wife of J.D.) and Sean Breckley (husband of Dajana); and five great-grandchildren. As the youngest of twelve children, Clare was predeceased by six brothers and four sisters. A memorial service will be held at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 A.M. Funeral services arranged by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High Street, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Phoenixville Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 6, 2019