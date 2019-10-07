|
Clarence “Eggie” H. Egolf, 79, of Stowe, PA, husband of Kathryn F. (Evans) Egolf, died Thursday at Seasons Hospice Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence Egolf and the late Dorothy (Wiand) Hummel. He was a graduate of Pottstown High School, class of 1957. Mr. Egolf was employed as a machinist with the former Neapco of Pottstown for 39 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Egolf was a member of Stichter Masonic Lodge #254, Pottstown; Reading Lodge of Perfection; Manatawny Assoc.; Pottstown Quoit Club; German Club; Life Member of Friendship Hook & Ladder Co. #1, Boyertown; Ducks Unlimited; Associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police; Life Member Ivy Leaf Assoc., Reading; Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed spending time at his lakefront cottage in Westport Canada with many close friends and family. Surviving in addition to his wife Kathryn is one son, Rodney A. Egolf, Stowe; one daughter, Lisa wife of William Colford, Westport, Ontario, Canada. One granddaughter, Rianna Egolf, Independence, MO. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to; , 480 Norristown Road, Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422; or Southeastern Veterans Center, 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019