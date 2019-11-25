|
Clarence Renninger Moser, age 91, husband of Doris (Johnson), of Frederick, formerly of Gilbertsville, PA passed away at Frederick Living on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Niantic, PA, he was the son of the late Howard Moser Sr. and Sallie (Renninger) Moser.
He was a tire builder for 25 years at Firestone, then worked at Boyertown Packaging in the production department. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, hunting, participating in Grundsow suppers at Lodge #2, watching Phillies baseball games and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Boyertown, PA. Clarence and Doris spent 67 happily married years together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Audrey Hafer, wife of Dennis of Bally, PA, and Anita Sanders, wife of Woody of Staunton, VA; by his son, Roger Moser of Bally, PA; by two sisters, Arlene Delp, widow of James, and Dorothy Willing, widow of John; by two brothers, Russell Moser, husband of Grace, and Howard Moser Jr., husband of Barbara, all of Frederick. He was also survived by five grandchildren, Jon, Kristen, Deric, Marisa and Tyler and three great grandchildren, Hudson, Kylie and Carter. Clarence was predeceased by three brothers, LeRoy, Harold Sr., and Richard Moser.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 10am at Limerick Garden of Memories in Royersford, PA. A celebration of life service will be held at 11am at Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, Fredrick, PA 19435.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 24, 2019