Clement S. Carfagna, 86 of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Reading Hospital/Tower Health in West Reading, PA. Born in Struthers, OH, he was the son of the late Samuel and Virginia (Campagiorni) Carfagna. He was the widow of Hildegard (Erbelding) Carfagna. Clement was employed by Western & South Life and Baltimore Life Insurance. He was a member of Evergreen German Club, Tri County Active Adult Center in Pottstown, PA where he enjoyed choir and playing his Hawaiian guitar. Clement also enjoyed throwing horseshoes in the Levengood Horseshoe League. Surviving are 1 son; Gregory C. husband of Sue Carfagna of Cave Creek, AZ, 2 daughters; Annette M. Cresto of Douglassville, PA, Pamela J. wife of Curtis Eiche of Douglassville, PA, 1 brother; Peter husband of Joyce Carfagna of Youngstown, OH, sister; Mary (Carfagna) Kanotz of Youngstown, OH, brother-in-law; Heinz Erbelding of Niles, OH, 6 grandchildren; Michelle, Charles, Kevin, Brett, Kyle, Kelsey, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 brothers; Joseph, Albert, and Nicholas Carfagna. A visitation will be held at Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 North Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with the memorial service to follow at 10:30AM. Inurnment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Evergreen Country Club, P.O. Box 332, Fleetwood, PA 19522 or Tri County Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Road, Suite.1, Pottstown, PA 19464. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on July 18, 2019