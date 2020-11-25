Cliff E. Callow, 68, of Wyndmoor, PA, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Stefanowicz) Callow and loving father of Chloe Ann Callow. Also fondly known to some as Bipster and C-Note, Cliff was born in Pottstown, PA to Doris (Renninger) Callow and the late Paul Callow. He was a graduate of Temple University College of Engineering and thoroughly enjoyed his work in Indirect Sales as a Sr. Project Engineer & Developer at Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (formerly GE Water & Process Technologies). He was highly respected by his colleagues and customers. In his early days he was a potter, and his creations will live on in memory of him and his great talent. Cliff loved music and enjoyed golf, billiards, yoga, travel, gardening, and his kitties Oscar and Pablo. He had a great love of cooking and was a wonderful host, and everyone knew that when he fed you he was showing you how much he cared for you. Cliff was a kind, funny, and caring man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Along with his wife, daughter, and mother, he is survived by his brother Kurt Callow, his sister Lorrie Baldwin, Chloe’s mother Shari Donath, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Callow. Burial services will be private. An in-person and/or live streamed Memorial Service to be held January 2021. Donations in Cliff’s memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.org
) or New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525 (newhanoverlutheran.org
)